Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $37.94 on Friday. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $32.75 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.91. The company has a market cap of $750.53 million, a PE ratio of 55.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 113.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.07% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

