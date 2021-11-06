TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) released its earnings results on Friday. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TC Energy had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Shares of TRP traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.45. 3,325,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,637. The company has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.03. TC Energy has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $55.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.702 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 86.94%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRP shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

