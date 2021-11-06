TD Securities Increases Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $900.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from $875.00 to $900.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EQIX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen downgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $892.65.

EQIX stock opened at $781.92 on Thursday. Equinix has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The firm has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a PE ratio of 205.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $820.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $796.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix will post 24.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total value of $1,264,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total transaction of $1,061,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,502.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,899 shares of company stock worth $16,910,264 over the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 67,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,061,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 245.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

