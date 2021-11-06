TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TMVWY. Exane BNP Paribas cut TeamViewer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut TeamViewer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut TeamViewer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.85.

OTCMKTS TMVWY opened at $8.13 on Thursday. TeamViewer has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $29.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.56.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

