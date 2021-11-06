Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$40.00 at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target hoisted by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$40.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TECK.B has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$48.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$35.50 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$39.84.

TECK.B opened at C$33.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95. The company has a market cap of C$17.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$31.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.26. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$18.01 and a 12-month high of C$37.00.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

