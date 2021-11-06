Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.80.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

In other news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $195,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tecnoglass by 452.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,469,000 after acquiring an additional 324,108 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tecnoglass by 67.1% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 330,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 132,739 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Tecnoglass by 40.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 303,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 87,512 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tecnoglass by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 294,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tecnoglass by 8.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 14,428 shares during the period. 19.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGLS stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.55. 402,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.84. Tecnoglass has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $30.87.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $121.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.77 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 29.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is 13.92%.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.