Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.150-$13.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.79 billion-$2.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teleflex from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $396.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $486.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $440.73.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $353.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $376.25 and its 200 day moving average is $391.25. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $334.18 and a 1 year high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

