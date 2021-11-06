Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €2.10 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.10 ($2.47) price target on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on O2D. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($3.06) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.40 ($4.00) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.29 ($2.69) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €2.72 ($3.20).

O2D opened at €2.43 ($2.86) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion and a PE ratio of 22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of €2.36. Telefónica Deutschland has a fifty-two week low of €2.13 ($2.50) and a fifty-two week high of €2.63 ($3.09).

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

