Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Announces Earnings Results

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.
Shares of TDS stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.56. The company had a trading volume of 887,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,871. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Telephone and Data Systems has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.06.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 36.27%.
TDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Telephone and Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.
About Telephone and Data Systems
Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.
