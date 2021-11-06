Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Announces Earnings Results

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.

Shares of TDS stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.56. The company had a trading volume of 887,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,871. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Telephone and Data Systems has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 36.27%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,450,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.26% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $32,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

TDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Telephone and Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

