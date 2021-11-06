Television Broadcasts (OTCMKTS:TVBCY) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Television Broadcasts Limited (OTCMKTS:TVBCY)’s share price fell 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.47 and last traded at $1.47. 600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Television Broadcasts Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TVBCY)

Television Broadcasts Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in terrestrial television broadcasting, program production, and other television-related activities. It operates through Hong Kong TV Broadcasting, myTV SUPER, Big Big Channel and E-Commerce Business, Programme Licensing and Distribution, Overseas pay TV and TVB Anywhere, and Other Activities segments.

