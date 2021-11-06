TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TELUS in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on T. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.92.

TELUS stock opened at C$28.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.74. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of C$23.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.99. The firm has a market cap of C$39.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

