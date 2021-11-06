Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.200-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.96 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.01 billion.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE TPX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.08. 1,463,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,987. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.28. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.85%.

In related news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $9,870,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,679,600 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,831,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.93% of Tempur Sealy International worth $71,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

