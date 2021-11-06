Teradata’s (TDC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their buy rating on shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradata from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Teradata stock traded down $8.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,161,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,240. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 54.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Teradata had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $161,011.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $132,894.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,761 shares of company stock valued at $444,300. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,439,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,596,000 after purchasing an additional 65,526 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,142,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,052,000 after purchasing an additional 366,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,990,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,429,000 after purchasing an additional 203,356 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Teradata by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,988,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Teradata by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,915,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,702,000 after acquiring an additional 445,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

