Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.33.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of TER stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.22. 1,676,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,662,871. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.51. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $97.48 and a 1-year high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The company had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.66%.

In other Teradyne news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $499,588.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,469,098. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Teradyne by 112.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,848 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Teradyne by 142.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,832 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 53.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,386,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,706,000 after acquiring an additional 828,666 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 31.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,200,000 after acquiring an additional 681,938 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 961.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 614,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,323,000 after acquiring an additional 556,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

