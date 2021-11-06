Terry L. Riesterer Sells 1,900 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $651,092.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ROK opened at $339.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $313.10 and its 200-day moving average is $295.19. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.74 and a 12 month high of $345.83. The firm has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 45.39%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Searle & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 11,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

