Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.99 EPS

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $10.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $1.99, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 60.27% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.97 earnings per share.

NYSE:TPL traded up $127.74 on Friday, reaching $1,367.57. 29,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,626. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53 and a beta of 2.24. Texas Pacific Land has a 12 month low of $497.57 and a 12 month high of $1,773.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,258.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,428.53.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TPL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

