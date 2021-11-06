Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Issues Earnings Results

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.33, Fidelity Earnings reports. Textainer Group had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

NYSE:TGH traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.78. 872,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,146. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.56. Textainer Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $41.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Textainer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGH shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Textainer Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Textainer Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,442 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.45% of Textainer Group worth $7,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

