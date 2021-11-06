Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TGH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textainer Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Textainer Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of TGH stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.78. 872,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,146. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.61 and its 200-day moving average is $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.29. Textainer Group has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $41.24.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.33. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 29.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Textainer Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Textainer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 18,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 47.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 13.1% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 13,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. 41.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

