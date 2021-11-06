Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.33, Fidelity Earnings reports. Textainer Group had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TGH traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.78. 872,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.29. Textainer Group has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $41.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.61 and its 200-day moving average is $32.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Textainer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Textainer Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Textainer Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 103.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,442 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.45% of Textainer Group worth $7,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

