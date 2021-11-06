Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Textron were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Textron by 412.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,533,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,103 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the second quarter worth about $77,351,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 109.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 971,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,825,000 after buying an additional 507,541 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,518,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,991,883,000 after buying an additional 392,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 21.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,936,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,620,000 after buying an additional 336,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $77.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.41 and a fifty-two week high of $78.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.35.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. Textron’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

