TFI International (NYSE:TFII) PT Raised to C$161.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$158.00 to C$161.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.48 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TFII. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and set a $104.95 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.35.

Get TFI International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $114.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.56. TFI International has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $120.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.69 and its 200 day moving average is $110.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TFI International will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the first quarter worth $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 15.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the third quarter worth $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the third quarter worth $522,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the second quarter worth $694,000. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.