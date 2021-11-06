The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.27 Million

Analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) will post sales of $77.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $77.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $76.74 million. The Bancorp reported sales of $75.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bancorp will report full-year sales of $312.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $311.98 million to $313.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $339.47 million, with estimates ranging from $339.46 million to $339.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Bancorp.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 40.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on The Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

In other The Bancorp news, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,663.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 168,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $3,906,657.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,037,773.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 245,603 shares of company stock worth $5,784,182. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 646.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TBBK traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $32.69. 271,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.48. The Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.46.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

