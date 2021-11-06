The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,208 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,607,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,207,107,000 after acquiring an additional 186,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in The Boeing by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,468,309,000 after acquiring an additional 87,444 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,948,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,628 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,949,919,000 after acquiring an additional 178,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $781,893,000 after acquiring an additional 397,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.27.

BA stock opened at $224.46 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $154.52 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.04.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

