The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.500-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.19 billion.

BCO traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $70.46. The company had a trading volume of 948,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,511. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04 and a beta of 1.62. The Brink’s has a 1 year low of $48.76 and a 1 year high of $84.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85.

Get The Brink's alerts:

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. The Brink’s had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 98.61%. The Brink’s’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Brink’s will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Brink’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 12,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $998,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total transaction of $300,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Brink’s

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for The Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.