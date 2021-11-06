The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Stephens

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its target price lifted by Stephens from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $52.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.10.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $46.60 on Friday. The Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $30.97 and a 1 year high of $65.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

