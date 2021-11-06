The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Chemours had a return on equity of 75.03% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. The Chemours updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.930-$4.130 EPS.

The Chemours stock traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,012,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.12. The Chemours has a 12-month low of $21.46 and a 12-month high of $38.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

In other news, CEO Mark Newman sold 29,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 8,689 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $304,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 158,305 shares of company stock worth $5,540,675 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Chemours stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,290,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592,395 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.78% of The Chemours worth $44,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.78.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

