The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,258 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in The First of Long Island were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLIC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 292,187.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 46,750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 26.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 6.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 23,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLIC stock opened at $21.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The First of Long Island Co. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $23.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.54.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 10.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from The First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The First of Long Island Profile

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

