The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The First of Long Island Corporation is a one-bank holding company. “

Shares of NASDAQ FLIC opened at $21.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The First of Long Island has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $23.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.54.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 33.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The First of Long Island will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from The First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 71,828.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The First of Long Island during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of The First of Long Island during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of The First of Long Island during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

