The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €29.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on G1A. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €38.63 ($45.44).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €42.53 ($50.04) on Friday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 12 month high of €44.24 ($52.05). The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €40.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is €37.40. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.