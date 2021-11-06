The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) a €3.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.00 ($3.53) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ISP has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.00 ($3.53) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays set a €3.10 ($3.65) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €2.95 ($3.47) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €2.73 ($3.21).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a twelve month high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

