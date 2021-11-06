The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $395.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s current price.
MRNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.93.
Shares of MRNA traded down $47.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $236.99. The stock had a trading volume of 59,630,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,434,293. The company’s fifty day moving average is $369.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Moderna has a 52 week low of $70.87 and a 52 week high of $497.49.
In other Moderna news, Director Paul Sagan sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total value of $708,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $6,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at $653,911,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 400,250 shares of company stock worth $151,508,275. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
