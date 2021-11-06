The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $395.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s current price.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.93.

Shares of MRNA traded down $47.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $236.99. The stock had a trading volume of 59,630,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,434,293. The company’s fifty day moving average is $369.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Moderna has a 52 week low of $70.87 and a 52 week high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Moderna will post 29.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, Director Paul Sagan sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total value of $708,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $6,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at $653,911,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 400,250 shares of company stock worth $151,508,275. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

