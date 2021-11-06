The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in The Home Depot by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in The Home Depot by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 25,322 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,730,000 after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other The Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HD stock opened at $368.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $388.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $375.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.16.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 46.41%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.29.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

