The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for The Liberty Braves Group’s earnings. The Liberty Braves Group posted earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.11 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Liberty Braves Group.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on BATRK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 689.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BATRK stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.19. The company had a trading volume of 165,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 0.92. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52-week low of $21.27 and a 52-week high of $31.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.87.

About The Liberty Braves Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

