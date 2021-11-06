The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Pivotal Research

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) had its price target raised by Pivotal Research from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LSXMK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $54.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.82 and its 200-day moving average is $46.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 1.23. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $55.13.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 42.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 31.3% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,767,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,753,000 after acquiring an additional 897,435 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at $23,195,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 48.3% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 210,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,785,000 after buying an additional 68,706 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

