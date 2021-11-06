The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) had its target price increased by Barrington Research from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MCS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Marcus from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on The Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE:MCS traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.03. The stock had a trading volume of 394,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.46. The stock has a market cap of $660.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.81. The Marcus has a 1-year low of $7.94 and a 1-year high of $24.71.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.99 million. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 27.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Marcus will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Marcus news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 1,898 shares of The Marcus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $38,700.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 28.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCS. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 334.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 99,028.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Company Profile

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

