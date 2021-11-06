The Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.26

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.26 and traded as low as $14.95. The Mexico Fund shares last traded at $15.02, with a volume of 6,879 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average of $15.26.

Get The Mexico Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXF. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in The Mexico Fund by 6.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,190,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,128,000 after purchasing an additional 70,309 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in The Mexico Fund by 1.2% in the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,819,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $73,470,000 after purchasing an additional 55,642 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in The Mexico Fund in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in The Mexico Fund in the second quarter worth about $187,000. 44.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Mexico Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MXF)

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for The Mexico Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mexico Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.