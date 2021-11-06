The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Pennant Group Inc. through subsidiaries offers home health, hospice and senior living services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. The Pennant Group Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on The Pennant Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Truist lowered their target price on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of PNTG stock opened at $23.80 on Thursday. The Pennant Group has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $69.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $675.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.50 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.36.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $110.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Pennant Group will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNTG. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 1,696.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Pennant Group (PNTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.