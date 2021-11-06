The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $40.98, but opened at $47.00. The Shyft Group shares last traded at $47.80, with a volume of 10 shares.

The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $272.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.60 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $630,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,262,962.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $812,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,645,750. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHYF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.37.

About The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.