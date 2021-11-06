The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) versus Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Head to Head Analysis

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) and Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares The Weir Group and Eisai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Weir Group N/A N/A N/A Eisai 9.00% 8.53% 5.71%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for The Weir Group and Eisai, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Weir Group 0 4 11 0 2.73 Eisai 0 1 1 0 2.50

Dividends

The Weir Group pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Eisai pays an annual dividend of $1.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. The Weir Group pays out 12.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eisai pays out 84.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of The Weir Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Eisai shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Weir Group and Eisai’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Weir Group $2.52 billion 2.58 -$192.09 million $0.48 26.08 Eisai $6.09 billion 3.59 $395.92 million $1.39 53.13

Eisai has higher revenue and earnings than The Weir Group. The Weir Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eisai, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

The Weir Group has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eisai has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eisai beats The Weir Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The Oil and Gas segment includes products and service solutions to upstream, production, transportation, refining and related industries. The ESCO segment distributes ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom.

Eisai Company Profile

Eisai Co., Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs. The Other Business segment deals with food additives and chemicals. The company was founded by Toyoji Naito in November 1936 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

