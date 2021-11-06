Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRI. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.80.

NYSE TRI opened at $118.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.39. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $78.04 and a 12-month high of $122.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.48.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 102.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.04%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11,385.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

