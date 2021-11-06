ThreeFold Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $14,646.00 (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 6th. ThreeFold has a market cap of $3.59 million and $14,646.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThreeFold coin can currently be purchased for $0.0442 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ThreeFold has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ThreeFold

ThreeFold (TFT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ThreeFold is forum.threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

What makes ThreeFold Unique?

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

