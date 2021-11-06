TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TIFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TI Fluid Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 360 ($4.70).

Shares of TIFS stock opened at GBX 271.50 ($3.55) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 275.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 294.31. The firm has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21. TI Fluid Systems has a 1 year low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 330.50 ($4.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.32, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.03.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

