Tidal Finance Reaches Market Cap of $9.00 Million (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. One Tidal Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tidal Finance has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. Tidal Finance has a total market cap of $9.00 million and approximately $604,782.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00051417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.91 or 0.00254630 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00012067 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.77 or 0.00097230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tidal Finance Profile

TIDAL is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Buying and Selling Tidal Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidal Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tidal Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

