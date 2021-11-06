Tierion 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $48,568.00 (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Over the last week, Tierion has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. Tierion has a total market cap of $52.14 million and $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tierion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00051792 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $161.80 or 0.00264329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.31 or 0.00098526 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004466 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Tierion Coin Profile

TNT is a coin. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. Tierion’s official website is tierion.com . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Tierion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

