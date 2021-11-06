Tilray (TSE:TLRY) Shares Down 1.3%

Tilray Inc. (TSE:TLRY) dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$12.65 and last traded at C$13.29. Approximately 1,710,532 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,318,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.47.

TLRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Tilray to C$15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

The stock has a market cap of C$6.16 billion and a PE ratio of -9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$15.09.

Tilray is a global pioneer in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of cannabis and cannabinoids currently serving tens of thousands of patients and consumers in 17 countries spanning five continents.

