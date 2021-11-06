TitanSwap (TITAN) Trading Up 2.4% This Week

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. TitanSwap has a total market cap of $258.49 million and approximately $4.62 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TitanSwap has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One TitanSwap coin can currently be purchased for $4.84 or 0.00007974 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00051702 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.97 or 0.00260225 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00012171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $59.18 or 0.00097489 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

TitanSwap Coin Profile

TitanSwap is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

TitanSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

