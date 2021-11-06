TMX Group (X) to Release Earnings on Monday

TMX Group (TSE:X) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect TMX Group to post earnings of C$1.56 per share for the quarter.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.69 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$239.99 million.

Shares of TMX Group stock opened at C$137.71 on Friday. TMX Group has a 12-month low of C$120.13 and a 12-month high of C$145.69. The company has a market cap of C$7.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$137.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$135.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. TMX Group’s payout ratio is 51.64%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on X. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$158.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TMX Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$154.57.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

