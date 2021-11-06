Todd P. Kelsey Sells 4,000 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $94.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.71. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $71.90 and a one year high of $101.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Plexus had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $843.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLXS. Fox-Davies Capital raised shares of Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a $85.73 price objective on shares of Plexus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Plexus by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Plexus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Plexus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

