TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $260.00 to $285.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. TopBuild traded as high as $266.08 and last traded at $264.25, with a volume of 1492 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $259.60.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist increased their target price on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on TopBuild from $271.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.70.

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total value of $1,142,784.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 21.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in TopBuild by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in TopBuild by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 17,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in TopBuild by 6.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in TopBuild by 6.0% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.57.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TopBuild (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

