Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target Raised to C$55.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$55.75 to C$66.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.58.

OTCMKTS:TRMLF opened at $37.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.12. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $37.55.

